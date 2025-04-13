Barnet were held to a 1-1 draw by local rivals Wealdstone in a hard fought derby in the Vanarama National League.

From the first whistle, the Bees looked the more dominant side, creating several early chances that tested Wealdstone goalkeeper Dante Baptiste.

Barnet’s attacking intent was clear as they pressured the visitors’ defence, but Baptiste stood firm, making crucial saves to keep his side in the game.

Wealdstone did manage a quick counter in the opening minutes, but Barnet’s goalkeeper Owen Evans was alert, confidently collecting a shot with ease to ensure the hosts remained unscathed.

As the first half progressed, Barnet continued to control possession, relentlessly probing Wealdstone’s defence but failing to find the decisive touch in front of goal.

However, just past the half-hour mark, the Bees were rewarded for their persistence.

A free kick on the left flank gave captain Anthony Hartigan the chance to deliver a dangerous cross.

Hartigan’s delivery was inch-perfect, curling towards the box where Adebola Oluwo rose highest to power a header past Baptiste, clipping the crossbar on its way in to give Barnet a deserved lead.

The Bees’ joy was tempered just before the break, however, as defender Myles Kenlock was forced off through injury, with Jerome Okimo coming on as his replacement.

Half-Time: 1-0

The second half began with Barnet eager to extend their advantage, determined to keep Wealdstone at bay.

But the visitors were not without threat, and they fought hard to find a way back into the game.

Owen Evans was called into action on multiple occasions, producing a stunning double save to deny Kallum Cesay and then Max Kretzschmar in quick succession, two moments of brilliance that kept Barnet’s lead intact.

Despite continued pressure from Wealdstone, the Bees defended resolutely, seemingly on course to secure all three points.

But in the 80th minute, a scrappy clearance inside the Barnet box allowed Harrison Sohna to pounce, smashing the ball past Evans to level the scores and leave the hosts with a mountain to climb in the closing stages.

Barnet responded immediately, pressing for a late winner.



Rhys Browne found himself in a promising position inside the box and, from a tight angle, fired towards goal, only for his shot to narrowly miss, clipping the side of the post and rolling out for a goal kick.

As the final whistle blew, both sides were left to settle for a share of the spoils. For Barnet, it was a frustrating result that leaves them with little room for error at the top of the table.

Full Time: 1-1

Lineup: Evans, Coker (Tavares 85’), Collinge, Browne, Ndlovu (Chapman 71’), Stead (Brunt 68’), Glover (Telford 79’), Hartigan, Shelton, Oluwo, Kenlock (Okimo 39’)

Goals: Barnet (Oluwo 30’), Wealdstone (Sohna 80’)

Attendance: 3674 (759 Wealdstone Fans)