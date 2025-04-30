Barnet volunteers honoured at 25th Civic Awards ceremony

This year, awards were given in three categories: ‘Barnet Lifetime Achievement Civic Award’; ‘Barnet Award for Outstanding Service to the Community’ and ‘Barnet Young Citizen of the Year’.

The awards recognised individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond, whether through fundraising, volunteering, or other forms of service to improve the quality of life in their local community.

The Representative Deputy Lieutenant for the London Borough of Barnet, Mr Martin Russell MBE DL, read the individual citations submitted for each of the nominees, describing their considerable voluntary contributions to the borough, before announcing their award.

The awards were presented by The Worshipful the Mayor of the London Borough of Barnet, Councillor Tony Vourou, who said: “For a quarter of a century, the Civic Awards have been a beacon of recognition, shining a light on the extraordinary efforts of those who strive to make the borough a better place.

“As we reflect on the past 25 years, we are reminded of the countless stories of inspiration and the profound difference that each award recipient has made. Their work embodies the spirit of community and the values that we hold dear.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the nominees and award recipients.”

For the full list of winners please go to: Civic Awards | Barnet Council