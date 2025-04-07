Barnet Council launches ‘Art in Barnet’ celebrating the borough’s creativity and culture 

Barnet Council’s ‘Art in Barnet’, aims to shine a spotlight on and celebrate the borough’s most diverse artists, venues, and events, and to inspire people to showcase their creative talents.

Launching on the 7 April 2025 Art in Barnet will exhibit the borough’s cultural landscape, spanning theatre, film, music, parks and leisure, history and heritage, through to its public art trails.

Building on the ambitions set out in Barnet’s Culture Strategy 2024, which was developed in collaboration with local artists, cultural organisations, and community groups, it will aim to inspire more people to engage with the arts, while strengthening opportunities for creative talent to grow and thrive.

Cllr Anne Clarke, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, Arts and Sports at Barnet Council, said:

“Barnet’s arts and culture scene is thriving, and this campaign is about making sure everyone knows about it. From grassroots initiatives to major cultural organisations, creativity is at the heart of our borough, and we’re committed to helping it flourish.

“Through our 2024 Culture Strategy, we’ve worked closely with community groups to shape a vision for culture in Barnet, and Art in Barnet is a key step in bringing that to life. Securing the Cultural Impact Award is another exciting milestone, and we can’t wait for residents and visitors to experience what’s in store, from this year’s campaign to the Award celebrations in 2026.”

As part of the campaign, the council is inviting residents, community leaders and cultural organisations to join Barnet’s new Cultural Action Group, which will play a key role in seeing through the Cultural Strategy’s Action plan and shaping the future of arts and culture in the borough.

To encourage participation, the council will also be running free-ticket opportunities, giving residents the chance to win access to some of the borough’s top events, to experience Barnet’s cultural scene firsthand.

To explore what’s on and to take part visit www.barnet.gov.uk/artinbarnetExternal link