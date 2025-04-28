Barnet Champions and promoted back to League Two

Barnet have been promoted back to League Two after seven seasons of non-league football following a comfortable 4-0 win over Aldershot Town.

The Bees’ victory secured the National League title with a game to spare and they will try to break the 100-point barrier at Fylde on the final day of the season.

Two first-half penalties from Mark Shelton put the hosts in control at The Hive, before two goals in four minutes from Callum Stead after the break got the promotion party in full swing.

Dean Brennan’s side secured automatic promotion after play-off heartbreak denied them following fifth and second-placed finishes in the previous two seasons.

They have led the way at the top of the table for much of the season, pulling away from nearest contenders York City and Forest Green Rovers.

A run of nine consecutive wins from February to March opened up a commanding lead at the top for Brennan’s side, who have only lost once in the league in 2025.