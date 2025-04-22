Barnet a point away from winning the National League

Barnet returned to winning form with a hard-fought 3-1 victory away at Sutton United in the Vanarama National League, keeping their title hopes alive with just two games to go.

Tensions were high from the opening whistle, with both sides eager to stamp their authority on the game.

It was clear from the outset that this clash was going to be one to remember.

Barnet came flying out of the blocks, nearly taking the lead within the first few minutes. Lee Ndlovu found space early on, but his effort curled narrowly wide of the post.

The breakthrough wasn’t far off though, as in the 7th minute, Callum Stead whipped a low cross into the box and Mark Shelton was there to meet it, coolly slotting home into the bottom right corner to give the Bees a dream start.

But Sutton weren’t about to roll over.

The hosts looked for a response, while Barnet continued to press for a second.

Captain Anthony Hartigan almost helped double the lead with a teasing cross to Stead, whose close-range effort struck the post.

Just past the half-hour mark, Sutton were given a lifeline.

A handball by Nik Tavares in the box handed the hosts a penalty and despite Owen Evans guessing the right way, Siju Odelusi’s strike snuck past him to level the score just before the break.

Half-Time: Sutton United 1–1 Barnet FC

Barnet came out re-energised in the second half, immediately putting Sutton under pressure.

Shelton almost grabbed his second just seconds in with a long-range strike that fizzed just wide.

Moments later, the game swung dramatically in Barnet’s favour.

Lee Ndlovu was brought down in the box by Tyler French, who was shown a straight red card.

Shelton stepped up and, with nerves of steel, fired the penalty into the bottom left corner, to restore the Bees’ lead and notch his second of the afternoon.

With Sutton reduced to ten men, Barnet piled on the pressure.

Waves of attack kept the home side pinned back, as over 1,100 travelling Bees fans roared their side on.

Despite several close calls, Barnet couldn’t quite put the game to bed.

However, in the 80th minute, after a short corner routine, Ben Coker received the ball back from Rhys Browne and delivered a pinpoint cross to the far post.

Rising above the crowd, Adebola Oluwo met it perfectly, powering his header home to seal a crucial three points.

Barnet saw out the final moments with confidence and composure, continuing to push for more but ultimately settling for a commanding 3-1 win.

Next up, the Bees return to The Hive Stadium for their final home game of the season on Saturday, April 26th, with everything still to play for in their quest for the Vanarama National League title.

Full-Time: Sutton United 1-3 Barnet FC

Lineup: Evans, Coker (Cropper 93’), Collinge, Browne (Telford 97’), Ndlovu (Francis 87’), Stead, Glover, Hartigan, Shelton (Clifford 92’), Oluwo, Tavares.

Barnet Goals: Shelton (7, Pen 52’), Oluwo (80’)

Sutton Goals: Odelusi (Pen 33’)

Attendance: 3557 (1103 Bees Supporters)