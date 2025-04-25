Awards presented by Bambos Charalambous MP and the Mayor of Haringey Sue Jameson at the Haringey Borough final home match in front of a massive crowd

Haringey Borough had a massive crowd on Bank Holiday Monday at home to Waltham-stow with Awards being presented by Bambos Charalambous MP, the Mayor of Haringey Sue Jameson and Haringey Borough Chairman Aki Achillea to John Bacon for his 70 year service to the club. Supporters player of the year went to Derek Asamoah, the John Patman Memorial Trophy to player Cem Poyraz and the Lifetime achievement Award to former Club Secretary John Bacon who served the club for 70 years.

Haringey Borough very much needed victory in a local derby against Walthamstow, but instead they reverted to their draw habit – and it might cost them dear. Stow went in front on eight minutes, Louie Johnson scoring his eighteenth goal of the season, and although Borough quickly levelled through Mekhi McLeod, that turned out to be that – and it saw the side from White Hart Lane slip back into the bottom four, a point behind Newmarket Town and two points behind Wroxham.

Borough are eight games unbeaten – but they have drawn six of them, and may well need to travel to fifth place Brightlingsea Regent next weekend and win to avoid a second successive relegation.

Wroxham are two points clear of fourth bottom Haringey Borough but have a difficult match against second place Bury Town next weekend, whilst Newmarket are one point above Borough and travel to face Concord Rangers.

Its a massive week for haringey.