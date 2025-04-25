Australian Cypriots join Hundreds of language teachers to attend annual conference at University of Sydney

Hundreds of language teachers to attend annual conference at University of Sydney

Michael Christodoulou, CEO of the NSW Federation of Community Language Schools. Photo: Supplied

Roughly 700 teachers, representing the 297 community language schools across NSW that teach 61 languages, will attend the annual conference organised by the NSW Federation of Community Language Schools on Saturday.

The conference will take place at the University of Sydney and will follow the theme: Stronger Together and Making a Difference for Community Languages.

The media release issued by the Federation noted that Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early learning, Prue Car, has sent a video message to the conference expressing her pride in backing the work of the Federation to be as wide-reaching as possible.

“In 2024 the Government boosted support for the eligible community language schools with an extra $100 per student to ease the load on families and to support the Federation’s work even further,” she said.

“The new funding will help ensure students can maintain connection to their heritage and alleviate some of the costs that parents face in supporting their children’s language education.”

Describing the Federation as “a powerhouse” the Deputy Premier added that “the impact that you have across the state cannot be understated”.

“I have seen firsthand – kids learning, laughing, proudly learning, switching between languages and sharing in the joy of being understood. That’s what your schools give. You help kids stay connected to who they are, keeping language alive in homes and hearts for generations,” she said.

“The NSW Government is so pleased to be backing your work and thanks you for everything you do to help kids hold onto a vital part of themselves.”

Michael Christodoulou, CEO of the Federation, stressed their eagerness to bring back the event after a hugely successful edition last year.

“This year will be packed with even more opportunities for language educators and school management committees to connect with top-notch expert presenters and explore the latest trends and innovations in language teaching and learning,” he said.

“We’ve prepared a fantastic lineup of renowned international and local speakers aimed specifically at community language teachers.”

Christodoulou thanked Carr for her video message, saying:

“We very much appreciate her time, her thoughtful words, her support and her sincerity expressed in that message which all participants will hear at the conference.”