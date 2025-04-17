Arsenal spectacle in Madrid

Arsenal beat Last year’s Champions League winners Real Madrid to reachreach the Champions League semi-finals after a 2-1 victory in the Bernabeu Stadium completing a 5-1 aggregate win after winning the first leg 3-0 at home at the Emirates.

And what a game it was with both sets of club fans giving the game a great atmosphere

The match was full of incidents early in the first half Arsenal were awarded a penalty but Sakas effort was saved by Courtois the Real Madrid keeper.

A few minutes later Real Madrid were claiming a penalty after a lengthy VAR check it was not given.

In the second half Arsenal took the lead through a great individual goal by Saka lobbing the oncoming Real Madtid keeper.

Real Madrid quickly reacted and scored when Vinicus latched onto a error from Saliba to equalise for Real Madrid.

To put the icing on the cake Martinelli recieved the ball on the halfway line and run goalwards to shoot the ball oast Courtois and into the far corner of the net and give Arsenal a 2-1 and 5-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal will now face Paris St Germain in their first Champions League semi-final since 2009.