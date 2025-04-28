Aris secured a victory on Sunday against Limassol’s AEK at Alphamega stadium for Group A matches of Cyprus League by Stoiximan.

The score was 1-0 and next Sunday Aris will face leader Pafos FC, at Stelios Kyriakides stadium for 8th matchday of the second phase.

Aris’ victory keeps the hopes up for the title race.

On Saturday’s games the results were : Omonia – Paphos FC 3-0, Apollon – APOEL 0-0.

In the standing for Group A Pafos FC leads the race with 75 points, Aris has 71, AEK 62, Omonia 61, APOEL 52 and Apollon 46.