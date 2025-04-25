Archway Underground Station closed this morning due to a stabbing incident it has since reopened
Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were alerted to the incident at Archway Underground Station at 6.13am the morning of (April 25).
Ambulance crews and a paramedic in a fast response car were dispatched to the scene, where British Transport Police temporarily closed the station.
A man was found suffering a stab wound to his leg and was treated at the scene, before being taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.13am today (25 April) to reports of a stabbing at Archway Underground Station, N19.
“We sent an ambulance crew and a paramedic in a fast response car to the scene.
“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”
