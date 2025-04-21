Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain Visits the Orthodox Community of St Kessog in Falkirk

On Holy and Great Monday, 14th April 2025, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, accompanied by His Grace Bishop Raphael of Ilion, visited the Orthodox Community of St Kessog in Falkirk for the first time, marking a significant moment in the life of this newly established parish.

Upon their arrival, His Eminence officiated at the Service of the Bridegroom, where he was received by the Reverend Presbyter Fr Janis Stumbris, who is responsible for the community.

At the conclusion of the service, Archbishop Nikitas addressed the congregation, offering words of inspiration and pastoral care. He gave thanks to God for the evident growth of the community and expressed particular joy at seeing so many young people present in church during Holy Week. His Eminence also offered warm and strengthening words to Fr Janis, recognising his devotion in founding and nurturing the parish from its earliest days, when it consisted of only a handful of faithful. Fr Janis expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the Archbishop’s archpastoral presence and encouragement.

During the service, Archbishop Nikitas elevated Christophoros Cukurs and Paul Cresswell to the office of Reader entrusting them with the responsibility of liturgical reading and service to the local Church.

Following the service, the community hosted a dinner in honour of His Eminence, His Grace, and the clergy, offering heartfelt hospitality and the opportunity for joyful fellowship.