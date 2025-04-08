Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain visits Poland

A delegation from the Conference of European Churches (CEC) and the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) met with H.E. Mr Adam Szłapka, Polish Minister for European Union Affairs, in Warsaw. The meeting took place on Monday, 7 April 2025, in the context of Poland’s ongoing Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The delegation shared a joint reflection highlighting churches’ views on the main policy priorities of the Polish EU Presidency. The discussion focused on promoting a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and a new European security architecture, as well as on ensuring fair migration and asylum policies and a credible, citizen-centred and merit-based EU enlargement process.

The delegation reaffirmed churches’ commitment to the European project, underlining the need to strengthen internal unity and solidarity within and outside of Europe’s borders. In the face of global and regional instability, CEC and COMECE highlighted the need to pursue value-based policies rooted in human dignity, justice and mutual respect.

The ecumenical delegation stressed that 75 years after Robert Schuman’s Declaration, Christian values, which inspired him in outlining the vision of the European peace project, should also serve today as a compass to shape policies adequately addressing the current challenges.

Church leaders reiterated their solidarity with Ukraine and its people. They called for continued support towards a just and lasting peace based on international law. CEC and COMECE acknowledged EU´s efforts to strengthen European security and defence but urged strict legal and ethical controls to ensure their coherent contribution to peacebuilding – the core of the European project. A call was made to initiate a multi-stakeholder dialogue on a future European Peace Strategy.

On migration and asylum, the churches advocated for a humane and fair approach that respects international law and safeguards the dignity of all persons. They encouraged the improvement of reception conditions and access to fair asylum procedures.

CEC and COMECE urged reflection on the EU’s values in the context of enlargement and proposed that churches and civil society contribute to this process. During the meeting, the ecumenical delegation also expressed solidarity with the local churches in Poland regarding the recent developments in the field of religious education.

The meeting with Adam Szłapka, Polish Minister for European Union Affairs, continues the long-standing dialogue between the EU institutions and churches under Article 17 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). It reflects a shared commitment to contributing to the common good in Europe through open, transparent and regular engagement.

The CEC-COMECE delegation was composed of:

H.E. Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, President CEC

Bishop Andrzej Malicki, President Polish Ecumenical Council of Churches (United Methodist Church)

Bishop Przemysław Semko Koroza, Polish Ecumenical Council of Churches (Evangelical Reform Church)

Rev. Dr Grzegorz Giemza, Director Polish Ecumenical Council of Churches

Rev. Frank-Dieter Fischbach, General Secretary CEC

Rev. Dr Peter Pavlovič, Study Secretary

H.E. Mgr. Mariano Crociata, President COMECE

H.E. Mgr. Rimantas Norvila, Vice-President COMECE

H.E. Mgr. Janusz Stepnowski, Bishop Delegate to COMECE

H.E. Mgr. Marek Marczak, General Secretary Polish Bishops’ Conference

Mgr. Jarosław Mrówczyński, Deputy Generał Secretary Polish Bishops’ Conference

Fr Leszek Gęsiak SJ, Spokesperson of the Polish Bishops’ Conference

Fr Manuel Barrios Prieto, General Secretary COMECE

Mr Marek Mišák, Adviser for EU External Relations COMECE