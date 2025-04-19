Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain Paschal Message 2025

Having been nailed to the form of a Cross as truly a ransom for many, You redeemed us, Christ our God. For by Your precious blood, in love for humankind, You snatched our souls from death; You brought us back with You again to Paradise.

The great treasury of our hymnological tradition preserves many lesser-known, yet richly theological meditations, such as the one above. This particular hymn comes from a kontakion by Saint Romanos the Melodist, titled “On the Victory of the Cross”—a prayerful reflection on the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Christ.

The Melodist speaks to us of Christ’s ultimate sacrifice on the Cross. He reminds us that our Lord and God freely chose to endure a terrible death, offering Himself “as a ransom for many”. Like an innocent lamb led to the slaughter (Isaiah 53:7), our King gave His life to redeem and save us. By His own precious blood, He washed away the curse of the past and “snatched us from death”, opening once more the gates of Paradise.

Christ became our hope and salvation—not only lifting human nature from its fallen state, but exalting it beyond its original glory. By His grace, we are adopted as children of God the Father, made heirs of His Kingdom. The fiery sword no longer guards the gate, and Christ, taking humanity by the hand, leads us to His Father—guiding us into unending light and glory, where “heavenly and earthly things rightly rejoice with Adam, for he has been called again to Paradise”.

This, my beloved sisters and brothers, is the meaning of Pascha—the new Passover. It is the recapitulation, fulfilment, and crowning moment of the mighty works of God, Who wills that all people be saved and dwell in the splendour of His Kingdom. All of this has come about because God “so loved the world”—not through our own efforts, nor by any personal merit. As Saint Basil wisely reminds us, “we have done nothing good upon the face of the earth”. Rather, it is the unconditional love of God for His creation that is revealed to us in and through the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Christ.

Though Pascha is celebrated only once each year, the message of our salvation and liberation from sin and death is an eternal and unceasing proclamation. Let us, therefore, celebrate and rejoice: Christ is Risen! Let us not only proclaim this message to all people, but strive to live it out each and every moment in doxology and thanksgiving—“for in the Cross, we may all boast. To us Your tree gives back, every day and moment, wealth beyond price, for it brings us all again to Paradise.”

May the joy, life, and radiant light that shine forth from the Empty Tomb be with you, your loved ones, and the whole world.

ΧΡΙΣΤΟΣ ΑΝΕΣΤΗ – CHRIST IS RISEN

With paternal love and blessings in the Risen Lord,

+ Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain

Holy and Great Pascha 2025