Archbishop Nikitas in Woolwich

On Sunday 6th April 2025, the Fifth Sunday of Great Lent – St Mary of Egypt – His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Church of Christ the Saviour, Woolwich.

Serving with His Eminence were the Revd Presbyter Thomas Koutroukis, Priest-in-Charge of the parish, the Revd Archdeacon George Tsourous, and the Revd Deacon Charalambos Clark white the V. Revd Archimandrite Michael Pazinas joined prayerfully in the altar.

In his homily, His Eminence reflected on the striking example of St Mary of Egypt—a figure of great repentance and transformation. He urged the faithful to take her life seriously as a call to return to Christ with humility and courage.

The Archbishop also encouraged families to uphold the tradition of attending church during Holy Week and Pascha, especially by bringing their children to the Paschal Liturgy and staying through to receive Holy Communion. “Teach them not only the Resurrection in word,” he said, “but by your presence at the Liturgy that proclaims it.”

Following the Divine Liturgy, the clergy and faithful gathered for a warm and generous parish meal, hosted by the Church community—an opportunity for fellowship as the Great Fast draws toward its end.



Photos Alexios Gennars