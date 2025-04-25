Application open for a free masterclass series for early career technicians in Enfield

Application open for a free masterclass series for early career technicians

Dugdale Arts Centre (DAC) is now accepting applications for its new Emerging Technicians programme, a unique opportunity for aspiring technicians to get real-world, backstage theatre experience and training.

In partnership with the Association of British Theatre Technicians (ABTT), the hands-on masterclass series offers bespoke workshops delivered by industry professionals.

Participants will dive into a blend of practical training and business know-how, gaining essential technical skills and insights into working practices at live events. Everyone who completes the course will walk away with a recognised certificate — and some will get the chance to work professionally on paid placements at DAC.

The in-person training is open to recent graduates or individuals with up to two years of experience. Selected participants are expected to attend every training session to complete the course.

The 5-week course will take place from 14 May in the professional studio theatre at DAC, where applicants will have access to specialist equipment, providing hands-on experience. From rigging lights to running shows — and even setting up as a sole trader — the programme covers it all.

Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, the Cabinet Member for Culture & Inclusion, said: “This programme is about empowering local talent with the tools, skills and confidence they need to thrive in a theatre or performance environment.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who is looking to kick-start their career after university or wants to explore a different direction in their profession. This could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. ”

To apply, complete this application form or send in a short video of yourself responding to the questions to [email protected] by 11:59 pm on 5 May.

Enfield Council is committed to investing in the creative sector to bring more opportunities for young people to help strengthen their skills and support their career progression.

DAC Emerging Technicians programme is made possible through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.