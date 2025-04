Police are currently looking for 14-year-old Chidubem, who is missing from Woolwich.

He was last seen at around 10:45hrs on Friday, 4 April wearing a full Woolwich Polytechnic uniform.

Officers remain across Woolwich looking for Chidubem and appealing for the public’s help to find him.

If you see him, please call 999, quoting CAD 3280/4APRIL.