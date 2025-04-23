Appeal after Barnet, London hotel worker jailed for rape and sexual assaults

A hotel manager who raped a woman and sexually assaulted three others has been sentenced as part of an investigation by Metropolitan Police Service detectives.

The Met is now appealing for any other potential victim-survivors who have not yet come forward.

Ahmed Fahmy, 46 (17.01.79), was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, with another three years on extended licence, at Harrow Crown Court, sitting at Hendon Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, 23 April for four offences committed while working in hotels across London.

He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register and was prohibited from being employed in the hospitality industry.

It follows Fahmy, of West Heath Drive, Barnet, being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault by a jury on Thursday, 25 July 2024 after a two-week trial at the same court.

Detectives are now appealing to further victim-survivors, as they believe Fahmy’s offending was more widespread.

Detective Constable James Gomm from the Metropolitan Police, who led the investigation, said: “Fahmy used manipulation to abuse his position as a hotel worker and get close to his victims. He demonstrated a clear pattern of offending and abuse.

“I would also like to commend the victim-survivors who have shared their experience to date for the bravery they have shown throughout the investigation and the court proceedings.

“We believe there may be other victims and I would encourage anyone affected to get in contact with us – you will be listened to and receive specialist support and guidance, not only from the police but independent charities and services.”

The offending

The Met’s investigation was launched in January 2024 after officers received reports of rape and sexual assault by two women who had been staying at the hotel in West Heath Drive, Barnet where Fahmy was working at the time.

Fahmy was a hotel worker in many hotels across London. He abused his position to enter guest rooms without permission, where he made sexual advances.

The investigation unearthed allegations against Fahmy which date back to 2008 and as recent as 2024.

Fahmy was arrested and an investigation launched on 21 January 2024 after officers received reports of rape and sexual assault by two women who had been staying with friends at the hotel Fahmy was employed at.

After the group of friends had become separated on a night out, three women had returned to the hotel in Barnet without a room key. After paying Fahmy £80 for another room, the women went to bed, but one woke up to find Fahmy licking her feet.

Later, two of the group returned from the night out and also misplaced their room key. Instead of offering her a new room, Fahmy coerced one woman into sharing his room, where he raped her.

During the investigation detectives uncovered and linked him to two other non-recent sexual assaults, which largely centred on Fahmy touching women’s feet. These offences took place in a hotel on Western Gateway, E16, and at a residential address in Alliance Close, Wembley.

The appeal

Following Fahmy’s sentencing, detectives are appealing for any other potential victim-survivors to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have met Fahmy while he was working at various hotels across London. As part of his modus operandi, detectives know that Fahmy abused the trust of his employers and hotel guests to manipulate and gain access to the guest rooms where women were staying, even encouraging some to stay in his room.

Fahmy is confirmed to have worked in five hotels across the city, though detectives believe there could have been more. The hotels did not belong to the same brand and were all situated in different locations across London.

These were –

• West Heath Drive in Barnet,

• Royal Victoria Dock in E16,

• Alliance Close in Wembley,

• South Way in Wembley,

• Bridge in Marlow.

Detectives are sharing this information in the hope that it may prompt other potential victim-survivors to come forward.

Support for victim-survivors

All of the victim-survivors in this case were given specialist support and guidance by officers and independent charities and services throughout the investigation and court process.

Due to some victim-survivors being guests who were visiting London at the time of the offences, it is believed that further victim- survivors may be from outside of London, or even from other countries. They are equally encouraged to make contact and seek support from the Metropolitan Police.

Survivors can contact the police by reporting online, or by emailing

[email protected] who will arrange contact with them.

They can call 0208 733 6311 (0700-2300hrs Mon-Fri) as well.