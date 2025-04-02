On a beautifully sunny afternoon in March, Anthony Webb Estate Agents proudly celebrated its 25th anniversary with a party at their Palmers Green office. Clients, friends, family, local dignitaries and community leaders came together to mark this significant milestone for the business, which has become a cornerstone of the local community.

The event began with a blessing by the V. Revd Archimandrite Dr Nikodemos Anagnostopoulos, setting a warm and reflective tone for the celebrations ahead. Guests then gathered outside on the high street, where Bambos Charalambous MP delivered a speech, highlighting the invaluable role Anthony Webb plays through the Palmers Green and Southgate LIFE magazine, a publication renowned for connecting local businesses, good causes and the community for over 13 years.

Mr Charalambous officially marked the occasion by cutting a ceremonial ribbon, followed by a brief, heartfelt speech of appreciation by Anthony Webb’s Director, Tony Ourris.

A delightful surprise was presented by children from Hazelwood School, who attended specially to thank Tony for his unwavering commitment and support of the school over the past 25 years. They gifted Tony with a handmade card, adding a touching moment to the day’s festivities.

Emma Rigby from Love Your DoorStep Enfield was also in attendance and praised Anthony Webb’s significant community impact:

“From the day Love Your DoorStep launched 13 years ago, Tony has been a constant source of kindness and support. He reflects everything we value in a local leader, someone who lifts others up, brings people together, and genuinely cares. More than just a trusted estate agent, Tony is a true community champion. Over the years, Anthony Webb has supported countless local schools and initiatives – from Hazelwood, Oakthorpe, and St Monica’s Primary Schools, to Firs Farm and other local causes. Their business has never just been about property, it’s about people, community, and connection.”

Continuing their commitment to the local community, Anthony Webb is hosting a free Landlord Event at Chickenshed Theatre in Southgate on Thursday 1 May from 5.30pm. To learn more or book your place, please visit anthonywebb.co.uk.

About Anthony Webb Estate Agents

Established in 2000, Anthony Webb Estate Agents has proudly served Palmers Green, Southgate, Winchmore Hill, and the surrounding North London communities for over 25 years. Known locally for their exceptional customer service, unrivalled market knowledge and genuine community involvement, Anthony Webb consistently ranks as a leading agent for both sales and lettings. Their dedicated team provides tailored property solutions, from valuation and marketing to property management, ensuring clients experience a seamless and successful journey. Committed to giving back, Anthony Webb actively supports local schools, charities and community initiatives, strengthening their deep-rooted connection to the area.

For more information, visit www.anthonywebb.co.uk or contact Ellie Sales [email protected]