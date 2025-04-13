A very much needed victory for Haringey Borough

Four points from safety at kick off with only four matches left, Haringey Borough are in danger of a second successive relegation, and very much needed a victory as Heybridge Swifts came to call. Borough were without a win in seven, but rather bizarrely had drawn their last five, and hoped for three points when they went ahead just after the hour, Derek Asamoah the scorer. The home fans could finally relax a little when Matthew Young added a second nine minutes from time, and finally Borough had that win- and they cut the gap between themselves and Newmarket Town to just two points.