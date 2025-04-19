95% of Haringey families secure one of their top school choices on National Offer Day

This year, 95% of Haringey children received an offer from one of their top three choices.

Furthermore, 85% of Haringey applicants secured their first-choice school, placing the borough in a strong position compared to neighbouring areas such as Camden (80%), Islington (80%), Hackney (84%), and Barnet (84%).

Overall, 97% of applicants secured a place at one of their six preferred schools.

With 2,348 applications submitted on time, Haringey continues to deliver school placements efficiently, ensuring families can access quality education close to home.

Cllr Zena Brabazon, Cabinet Member for Children, Schools & Families, said:

National Offer Day is a significant moment for children and their families, marking the start of an exciting educational journey. Choosing the right primary school lays the foundation for a child’s future, equipping them with the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to succeed. We take immense pride in Haringey’s schools, which rank among the best, and we are confident that our children are in safe, supportive, and inspiring learning environments.

Ann Graham, Director of Children’s Services at Haringey Council, said:

This is wonderful news for families in Haringey, and we are excited to embark on this journey with them. The quality of education and support provided to our children is exceptional, and we remain dedicated to ensuring they receive the very best learning experience. I have no doubt that our schools, through their hard work and commitment, will continue to foster excellence in teaching and education. Together, we shape the future of the next generation, and we look forward to welcoming our new reception students in September, providing them with the strongest possible foundation for their education.

Now in its fifteenth year, London’s admissions system remains committed to fairly allocating school places, helping more children start their educational journey at a school of their preference.