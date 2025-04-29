Strengthening community safety at Rothbury Walk Estate in Haringey

The closure order, secured jointly by Haringey Council and Haringey Police, is a legal measure that prevents individuals associated with serious nuisance or crime from entering these spaces.

This proactive move follows the success of a similar order at Cordell House, which led to an astonishing 98% drop in ASB offences.

It is anticipated a similar impact will be seen at Rothbury Walk Estate, where issues such as drug use and crime have left residents feeling unsafe.

Since the order came into effect on 16th April, individuals found within the block without legitimate reason have been arrested.

This approach aims to remove barriers to safe and accessible living for all. Police and council officers will continue to monitor the estate, ensuring long-term improvements and sustained reductions in ASB-related incidents.

In contrast to typical closure orders that apply to single properties, this unprecedented order encompasses the entire block, shutting down communal areas and stairwells for those who do not live on the estate.

Cllr Sarah Williams, Cabinet Member for Housing and Planning and Deputy Leader of the council, said:

This closure order is a vital step towards reclaiming our public spaces and ensuring the safety of residents. The success of this approach at Cordell House has demonstrated its effectiveness, and we are confident it will bring similar improvements to Rothbury Walk Estate. Everyone deserves to feel secure in their home, and we are committed to taking firm action against all crime and anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Thomas Hassan, Northumberland Park Ward Safer Neighbourhoods Inspector, said:

Northumberland Park Neighbourhood Policing Team have engaged and consulted far & wide with partners, councillors and residents to tackle the issues together. Rothbury Walk was highlighted as a particular area of concern which the community wanted us to collectively focus on. This partial closure order will give police the extra powers to remove those who do not reside in the estate and are intent on causing damage to the community. I would like to extend thanks to our local Northumberland Park Councillors and the Housing, Community Safety & ASB teams from Haringey Council as they continue to work in partnership with us to help get this over the line. I’d also like to thank the residents for their resilience and bravery in coming forwards and making a stand together.

A recent community survey found:

72% of residents reported seeing drug use in their blocks.

64% had seen drug supplies left behind.

Only 23% of residents felt safe in their block.

Police attended Highbury Corner Magistrates Court to secure the closure order, ensuring that loitering and disruptive gatherings in communal spaces are brought to an end.

The Northumberland Park Neighbourhood Policing Team have also worked closely with councillors, partners, and locals to develop an approach that prioritises community safety.

Residents are encouraged to report concerns and support efforts to build a safer, stronger community.