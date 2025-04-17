We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Panikos Vrondis has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Panikos Vrondis

(From Islington)

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announcethe death of our beloved Panikos Vrondis who passed away,

on Tuesday 25th March 2025.

He leaves behind his loving son, sister, nephews,great-nephews, relatives and friends.

His funeral will be held on Friday 25th April, at 12.30pm,at St John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road N8 0LY.

Followed by the burial, at 2.30pm, at New Southgate Cemetery,Brunswick Road N11 1JJ.

Flowers to be sent to Demetriou & English.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Πανίκος Βρόντης

(από το Ίσλινγκτον)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Πανίκου Βρόντη που έφυγε από τη ζωή,την Τρίτη 25 Μαρτίου 2025.

Καταλείπει τον αγαπημένο γιο του, αδερφή, ανιψιούς,ανιψιές, συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 25 Απριλίου,στις 12.30μμ, από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή,Wightman Road N8 0LY. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή, στις 2.30μμ,

στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Road, N11 1JJ.

Λουλούδια προς αποστολή στο Demetriou & English.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

