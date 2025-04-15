Enfield Labour welcomes news Enfield schools will benefit from Mayor of London’s Greener Schools program.

Enfield Labour has today welcomed news that three schools in Enfield are among the first 38 across London to benefit from the Mayor of London’s new Greener Schools program.

Capel Manor Primary School, Durants School and Garfield Primary School will all benefit from a share of £2.9 million in funding from City Hall to become more energy efficient. The new Greener Schools pilot will help schools save almost £15,000 on average per year. The new Mayoral investment has leveraged a further £9.6 million for schools to spend on energy-saving measures such as insulation, LED lights, solar panels and heat pumps.

Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services welcomed today’s announcement, commenting “It’s fantastic that three schools in Enfield will benefit from the Mayor’s new Greener Schools program, saving schools a significant amount of money and investing in clean energy. Children and families in Enfield are benefitting from the policies being introduced by the Labour government and the Labour Mayor of London, and it’s brilliant news that Enfield is again included in the pilots of these new schemes.

Enfield is home to some of the Labour Government’s most exciting new schemes that will fulfill our mission of breaking down barriers to opportunity. Carterhatch Infants School and St Matthew’s Church of England Primary School are both pilot adopters of Labour’s new Universal Free Breakfast Clubs. Together with the Mayor of London’s Free School Meals scheme this scheme means that Primary School aged children will be entitled to two free meals a day. Cllr Ergin Erbil met with Bridget Philipson recently, and was able to tell her what a difference this will make to children in Enfield, boosting attendance, increasing attainment and saving families up to £450 a year. On top of this, two of the new school-based nurseries being rolled out by the Government will be in Enfield, in Honilands Primary School and Ark John Keats Academy. Labour’s plans for 30 government funded hours of childcare from September will also save families up to £7500.

Locally, Enfield Labour is also working hard to break down barriers to opportunity for our young people, which is why our balanced budget included £88.5 million to look after our most vulnerable children and young people in the community and £13.5 million to improve school buildings and facilities and to increase provision for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND)