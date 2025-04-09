Film Reviews

FILM OF THE WEEK

ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO

This brilliant documentary from Kevin Macdonald, the director of TOUCHING THE VOID, WHITNEY and THE MAURITANIAN, is not just a celebration of love and music, but is also a passionate cry against war.

The time is 1971 and John Lennon, after leaving The Beatles, moves into New York with Yoko Ono. Initially they move into a tiny apartment in Greenwich Village where they begin a new life together discovering each other while watching masses of television. But the daily reports on the Vietnam War during these eighteen months has a major effect on their lives which prompts them to organise the One to One benefit concert at Madison Square Garden, inspired by a Geraldo Rivera expose on TV…

Macdonald has unearthed priceless material never seen before and restored footage. Also remastered audio under John and Yoko’s son Sean Ono Lennon’s expert supervision brings to life Lennon’s only post-Beatles concert for today’s audiences.

It is a remarkable achievement superbly edited by Sam-Rice-Edwards, which will leave you spellbound and gasping for more. It is thrilling and very touching experience and is one of the cinematic events of the year to be seen on the big screen – not to be missed!

A MINECRAFT MOVIE

This mindless film is based on the popular video game and stars Jack Black as Steve, a middle aged man still longing to fulfil his childhood dream and enter the prohibited mine from which he has been barred from when he was a kid. But in adulthood, his life takes an unexpected turn once he enters the maze of the unexpected which leads him to the Overworld. And things get even more complicated when four eccentrics are pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld…

Jack Black gives it all he’s got as the eternally youthful Steve, while Jason Momoa, as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, is as mystified and puzzled as the audience in what’s occurring around him. Jennifer Coolidge’s unique personality adds sparkle and madness as the eccentric headmistress and is very funny especially in the post credit sequence.

A likable film imaginatively executed by Jared Hess that brings to mind films like THE LEGGO MOVIE where everything and anything is possible.

HOLY COW

This enjoyable coming-of-age story marks Louise Couvoisier’s remarkable directorial debut. The action is set in rural France and follows the story of Totone (Clement Faveau), a free spirited 18-year-old without any care in the world, until he is forced by circumstances to look after his 7-year-old sister when their father suddenly dies. He also needs to find a way of making a living and apart from farming, he is determined to make the best Comté cheese in the region and win the coveted prize of 30,000 euros, as well as the gold medal at the agricultural competition…

Courvoisier is from the Jura region and has selected a terrific cast from the area mostly with non-professionals. An endearing film with very persuasive relationships especially of the two siblings, which manages to be both funny and touching in equal measure.

A film worth seeing and a fresh talent worth celebrating!

A WORKING MAN

David Ayer started his career with classy projects like END OF WATCH and FURY before he sunk into mediocrity with the 2016 SUICIDE SQUAD and even lower with this lame project scripted by Sylvester Stallone, who probably wrote it for himself and kept it gathering dust in his bottom draw.

Jason Statham is Levon Cade, a Royal Marines commando, who now lives a simple life working on a building construction. But when his boss’ daughter gets kidnapped by human traffickers, Levon has no choice but to resort to his old tricks and in a typical Ramboesque fashion, he begins to eliminate the villains one by one…

The first half hour is promising but once the mindless countdown begins, it loses credibility and its audience’s interest. One to miss!

PRESUMED INNOCENT

This exceptionally good eight-part television series is based on Scott Turow’s novel, which originally was the source for the Alan J. Pakula 1990 film with Harrison Ford in the leading role. Now Jake Gyllenhaal steps into his shoes and plays Rusty Sabich, the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney who following a brutal murder, finds himself accused of murder…

The original film was strong and so is this adaptation, which allows the characters to develop even further, especially Sabich’s family as well as his colleagues. The performances are outstanding, not only from Gyllenhaal, but also from Ruth Neggas as his wife and Renata Reinsve as the unfortunate victim. (Apple TV+)

Any feedback is welcome: [email protected] Reviews