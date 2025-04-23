£35M boost for Haringey’s roads & infrastructure

A transformative five-year plan will see more than £35m of investment to improve the borough’s 217-mile road network, delivering on what residents have said they want.

Approved by Cabinet last night (22 April 2025), the programme will upgrade highways, improve accessibility, and enhance street lighting.

As one of London’s most connected boroughs, known for its cultural diversity and the iconic Tottenham Hotspur stadium, it will make streets safer, more welcoming, and better connected for residents, businesses, and visitors across Haringey.

The plan includes a £2 million investment in critical repairs for three key bridges – Ferry Lane, Wareham Road, and Cornwall Road – with the aim of completing the work within the first year.

A total of £4.9 million will be allocated to improve street lighting, supporting safer and well-lit public spaces.

Over the next five years, funding will also be allocated to major maintenance projects, including road and footway repairs, responsive maintenance, and additional improvements across the network.

This long-term investment plan will enable the council to implement a rolling programme of resurfacing and footway upgrades, significantly enhancing the condition of Haringey’s highways.

Residents, businesses, and stakeholders will continue to play a key role in shaping major highway projects, ensuring that design solutions are both practical and tailored to meet their needs.

Cllr Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequality and Resident Services, said:

This is a significant investment for our borough, and by working alongside our residents, we want to ensure it delivers the infrastructure they need and deserve.

Highways play a vital role in daily life – whether commuting, exercising, or meeting family and friends, we all depend on safe, accessible streets and public spaces.

With the Borough of Culture 2027 and UEFA European Football Championships 2028 approaching, this boost strengthens our commitment to making Haringey a vibrant, well-connected, and welcoming place for all.

Delivering the right infrastructure will bring lasting benefits and ensure Haringey remains an inclusive borough.

This transformative programme will future-proof Haringey’s infrastructure, ensuring its highways support both daily life and world-class events.