23 more women have made reports to the Metropolitan Police Service following their appeal to trace potential victim-survivors of convicted rapist Zhenhao Zou.

23 women have made reports to the Metropolitan Police Service following their appeal to trace potential victim-survivors of convicted rapist Zhenhao Zou. Detectives believe there are still more women yet to be identified and are renewing their appeal, in the hope that further victim-survivors come forward and access specialist support.

Zou – a Chinese PHD student who had been living in London – was convicted of raping ten women in March 2025 following an extensive and complex Met investigation. The jury unanimously found him guilty of these rape charges after hearing evidence that he had committed crimes across two continents – both in the UK and in China.

While detectives identified two of the women Zou was convicted of raping, eight remained unidentified throughout the investigation and subsequent trial.

Following the conclusion of court proceedings, investigators also revealed that they had evidence to suggest that there may be more than 50 other victim-survivors who had not yet been traced.

Since the Met’s appeal, 23 women have already made reports and investigators believe there could yet be further victims and survivors of Zou.

Some of these women currently live in the UK, while others are living in China and other parts of the world. These reports highlight the scale of the international investigation and complexities faced by officers in their pursuit for justice.

Multiple people have also come forward to share key information and assist with enquires, who officers are treating as potential witnesses.

Commander Kevin Southworth, who leads public protection at the Metropolitan Police, said: “This is a significant step in our ongoing investigation and I’d like to thank the women who have bravely come forward since our appeal. Our priority remains to offer them the best possible support throughout this immensely difficult time.

“I would also like thank Londoners and the wider public who have shared our appeal and helped us raise awareness of this case – helping to reach further women and witnesses who we believe will be crucial to the next phase of our investigation.

“As part of our work to make London safer, officers and staff at the Met are continuing their efforts to tackle violence against women and girls and put victim-survivors at the heart of our response.”

Specialist officers from the Met have spoken with all of the women who have come forward and enquiries continue into any potential crimes which have not yet been through the criminal justice process.

Dedicated officers are liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service as they build a file of evidence to submit for further consideration by prosecutors. This will follow Zou’s sentencing, which is scheduled to take place in June 2025.

As part of this update, the investigation team is once again appealing for further victim-survivors to come forward where they will receive specialist support. Beyond the women who have come forward, officers believe that there are still more victim-survivors to be traced.

Officers want to reassure any potential victim-survivors that any reports will be fully investigated and dealt with the utmost sensitivity, care and compassion.

How to contact the police and independent support agencies:

Reports relating to Zhenhao Zou can be made online via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP): https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS25X38-PO1. The MIPP is also available in Simplified Chinese (https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS25X38-PO2 ).

If you wish to speak to Met detectives or make a report relating to Zou, you can also contact police via email on [email protected]

You can also make a report to police by calling 101 from within the UK, quoting reference 2904/04FEB25.

If you live in England or Wales and have been affected by this case and would like to seek independent support from specialist agencies, please contact the charity Rape Crisis via their 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line or call them on 0808 500 2222. Specially trained staff are there to listen, answer questions and offer emotional support.

Zhenhao Zou (20/02/97), of Churchyard Row, Elephant and Castle, London, was found guilty of a total of 28 offences on Wednesday, 25 March following a trial at Inner London Crown Court. The offences are broken down as follows:

11 counts of rape,Three counts of voyeurism,Ten counts of possession of an extreme pornographic image,One count of false imprisonment,Three counts of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence (relating to the drug Butanediol).