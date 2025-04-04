200 council homes at Selby Urban Village in Haringey get green light

Plans co-designed with the community to transform the Selby Centre into a brand new ‘urban village’ with state-of-the-art facilities have received a huge boost.

Selby Urban Village-2

Last night (3 April 2025), Haringey’s Planning Sub Committee gave the green light to demolish and replace the current Selby Centre in Tottenham with 202 much needed homes at council rent for local families.

It follows the decision by Enfield Council’s Planning Committee in January 2025 to grant permission for a new high-quality, sustainable Selby Centre to be built next door in the corner of Bull Lane Playing Fields on the Enfield side of the border.

At a time when affordable housebuilding is at its lowest point for a number of years, Haringey Council has made it one of its priorities to deliver a new generation of 3,000 high-quality council homes by 2031, with more than 2,000 already underway or completed.

Selby Urban Village, a partnership between the council and Selby Trust, will provide much-needed family-sized accommodation, including 67 three-bedroom homes alongside 12 four-bedroom properties.

As well as council homes and the new Selby Centre at the heart of the village, the project will deliver high-quality, accessible and affordable sporting facilities and improved green space, connecting communities through new foot and cycle routes.

Council Leader, Cllr Peray Ahmet, said:

This is another important milestone for this fantastic project and our ambition to provide much-needed high-quality council homes.

Selby Urban Village is an ambitious placemaking project that brings together the knowledge, expertise and passion of the Selby Trust, users of the centre, the local community and the council.

We are delighted that together we are another step closer to bringing forward hundreds more council homes for local people and the changes to the Selby Centre and Bull Lane that the community have asked for.

This scheme will support local enterprises, provide much needed new sports and leisure space and give the community an opportunity to connect with nature.

The economic, health and wellbeing benefits of this scheme for Tottenham and the surrounding area will be invaluable.

Edward Ihejirika, Chair, Selby Centre, said:

This is great news for the Selby Community and the neighbourhood.

It’s another milestone for the Selby Urban Village which continues to be an exemplar for how partnerships between community organisations and Local Authorities can work.

We are looking forward to building out the village scheme and offering our services on site to new and existing residents in the area.

Plans for the scheme were submitted by Karakusevic Carson Architects on behalf of the council and Selby Trust.