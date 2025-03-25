You could save the life of someone like Michael anthonynolan, recruitment event at Southgate Asda on Friday.

Michael is desperately searching for his lifesaving stem cell donor.

64-year-old driving instructor Michael from North London has just been diagnosed with

chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia after a year of being unwell and thinking he had an

infection that antibiotics wouldn’t clear. Just before Christmas he was given the devastating news that the only treatment for this rare blood cancer is a stem cell transplant. Now he and his family are desperately searching for a matching donor and calling on more people to sign up to the stem cell register. The more potential donors standing by to save lives, the more chances of finding a lifesaving match there are for every transplant patient like Michael.

The first step is coming along to our event to find out more:

You could save the life of someone like Michael

anthonynolan.org/MichaelsStemCellDrive