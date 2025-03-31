Update in connection with the ongoing investigation into the discovery of a baby’s body in Notting Hill.

Over the past week, Met detectives, alongside partners from the NHS and local councils, have been conducting enquiries following the discovery of a deceased baby boy in Notting Hill. The baby was sadly found inside a bag near All Saints Church.

Officers have expressed their thanks to members of the local community, who have offered their support to the local police teams as the investigation has progressed.

Following an appeal by officers, on Saturday, 29 March, a woman, aged in her 30s, was safely located and arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth, neglect and infanticide. In a case of this nature this is necessary to enable officers to continue with their enquiries and understand more about the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death.

The woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and to ensure all necessary medical care was provided to her.

She remains in hospital currently.

A forensic post-mortem will take place later this week, which will help officers understand more about the baby boy’s death. However at this time, officers remain open-minded about the circumstances.

Superintendent Owen Renowden, who leads policing for Kensington and Chelsea said: “This is an ongoing, fast-paced investigation, with officers working tirelessly to ascertain the circumstances of the baby boy’s death.

“We believe that the woman is the baby’s mother and I am reassured that she is receiving the support she needs, while officers continue their work to understand what took place.

“I recognise that the news of this arrest may cause concern among our community, but when dealing with investigations of this nature our priority is to ensure the welfare of all involved and ensure that all lines of enquiry are fully explored.

“I appreciate the high level of attention that this investigation has received, but we politely ask for the public not to speculate.

“Although this is a significant development, we are still appealing for anyone with any information to contact police on 101 or at @MetCC quoting CAD1879 of 26 March.”