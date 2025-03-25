White House Celebrates 204th Anniversary of March 25 Greek Independence Day

On Monday, March 24, 2025, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was welcomed by President Donald Trump to the White House for a celebration recognizing the 204th Anniversary of March 25 Greek Independence Day. This annual esteemed celebration at the White House began in 1987 and has become a tradition for every president.

Addressing the President and the hundreds of Greek Americans attending the event, Archbishop Elpidophoros remarked, “Today, Mr. President, you bestow extraordinary honor upon the Greek-American People with the Annual Greek Independence Day celebration here at the White House. As ever, we are humbled by the prestige of this celebration, and on behalf of all, I thank you for continuing this wonderful tradition that recognizes the Greek roots of Democracy. We are here to celebrate the world’s first Democracy, Greece, and the world’s greatest Democracy, the United States of America. We acclaim and remember the Immortal Heroes of 1821, who like those of 1776, gave their all to attain liberty for their land.

“Mr. President, we especially thank you for your commitment to Christianity and especially the Christians of the Middle East, who keep Christianity alive and thriving in the lands of its origin. As sons and daughters of the Mother Church of Constantinople, whose longest serving leader in history is His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, we thank you for your unwavering support of the spiritual mission of our Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul. Mr. President, you lead the world in championing freedom and peace between all People. We are very grateful to you for your support of Greece and your support for the cause of justice in Cyprus.”

His Eminence also offered the President a gift of a Holy Cross saying, “It is my great honor to present you with this Holy Cross, the very symbol that led Emperor Constantine to victory. As Christ revealed to him in a vision, “Ἐν τούτῳ νίκα”—“Go with this and be victorious” This Cross is an everlasting symbol of peace and an invincible trophy, a sign of divine strength and guidance. With this Cross, I pray you bring peace to the world, and make America invincible!” (Full Text)

In his remarks, President Trump welcomed the guests to the White House calling them “hardworking Greek American patriots” and acknowledging the Greek-American lawmakers and members of his administration who were in attendance. Immediately following he signed a Proclamation to officially recognize March 25, 2025 as the anniversary of Greek Independence Day.

Among those attending this remarkable celebration were: appointee as the United States Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic Kimberly Guilfoyle; Ambassador of Greece to the US Ekaterini Nassika; Ambassador of Cyprus to the US Evangelos Savva; Consul General of Panama in Philadelphia Georgia Athanasopoulos; Congressman Gus Bilirakis; US Representative Mike Haridopoulos; NY State Assemblymembers Michael Tannousis and John Lemondes, Jr.; Oregon State Representative Alek Scarlatos; Greek American members of the administration including Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios; Nominee for Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas; members of the Archdiocesan Council including John Catsimatidis, Leadership 100, and Order of St. Andrew Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate; the President and First Vice President of the National Philoptochos Society Debbie George and Anita Kartalopoulos; Commander and Vice Commander of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Dr. Anthony Limberakis and The Hon. B. Theodore Bozonelis, Supreme President of AHEPA Savas Tsivicos and Grand President of the Daughters of Penelope Margaret Dritsas; Chairman of the Friends of St. Nicholas Archon Michael Psaros; Archon and Philanthropist John Georges; The Hellenic Initiative Board President George Stamas; President and Chief Executive Officer of Calamos John Koudounis; Andy and Mike Manatos, clergy and parish leaders.