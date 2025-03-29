We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Phivos Ethelontis has passed away

Phivos Ethelontis

(from Yeroskipou)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our

beloved Phivos Ethelontis, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the age of 56.

He is survived by his wife Christina, his son George, his mother Hannelore, his brothers Alekos, Xanthos and his sister Chloe, as well as many relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Saturday 5th April 2025, at 10am at the Cathedral of St. Sophia, Moscow Road,

London W2 4LQ, the burial will take place at 12pm, at

New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick park Rd,

London N11 1JJ.

The wake will be held near the cemetery.

“We will miss him greatly.”

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Φοιβός Εθελοντής

(από τη Γεροσκήπου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουν τον θάνατο του

πολυαγαπημένου μας Φοίβου Εθελοντή, που απεβίωσε

την Κυριακή 16 Μαρτίου 2025, σε ηλικία 56 ετών.

Αφήνει πίσω του την γυναίκα του Χριστίνα, τον γιο του Γιώργο, την μητέρα του Hannelore, τα αδέλφια του Αλέκο, Ξάνθο και την αδελφή του Χλόη, καθώς επίσης πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει το Σάββατο 5 Απριλίου 2025 στις 10πμ στον καθεδρικό ναό της Αγίας Σοφίας, Moscow road,

London W2 4LQ, η ταφή θα γίνει στις 12μμ, στο

κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick park Rd,

London N11 1JJ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί κοντά στο κοιμητήριο.

«Θα μας λείψει πολύ, είναι δυσαναπλήρωτο το κενό στις καρδιές μας».

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

