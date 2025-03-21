We sadly announce that UK Cypriot John Leventis has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

John Leventis

(from Rizokarpaso)

It is with great sadness and deepest regret that we announce the passing of

John Leventis, on Friday 7th March 2025, aged 86.

He was a proud man, loved and highly respected by all.

He enjoyed entertaining, was always in the middle of the dance floor at a party

and cooked up the best bbqs.

He leaves behind his wife Koulla, daughter Maria, son Nick &

daughter-in-law Antoinette, along with his two grandsons Simon

& Matthew and his great grandson Ziah.

The funeral will take place on Friday 28th March 2025,

11.30am at St John the Baptist Church, Wightman Rd, N8 0LY.

Followed by the burial at 1.30pm, at Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Rd, NW7 1NB. The wake will be held at The Penridge, 470 Bowes Road, N11 1NL.

Flowers or donations welcome, collecting for The North London Hospice.

“May he rest in eternal peace”

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Γιάννης Λεβέντης

(από το Ριζοκάρπασο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαθύτατη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του

Γιάννη Λεβέντη, την Παρασκευή 7 Μαρτίου 2025, σε ηλικία 86 ετών.

Ήταν περήφανος άνθρωπος, αγαπητός και σεβαστός από όλους.

Του άρεσε να διασκεδάζει, ήταν πάντα στη μέση της πίστας στα πάρτι και έκανε τα καλύτερα σουβλάκια.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγό του Κούλλα, την κόρη του Μαρία, τον γιο του Νικ και τη νύφη του Αντοανέτα, μαζί με τους δύο εγγονούς του Σάιμον και Μάθιου και τον δισέγγονό του Ζiah.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 28 Μαρτίου 2025, στις 11.30πμ,

από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Rd, N8 0LY, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή, στις 1.30μμ, στο κοιμητήριο Hendon, Holders Hill Rd, NW7 1NB. H παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Penridge, 470 Bowes Road, N11 1NL. Λουλούδια ή εισφορές, για το The North London Hospice είναι ευπρόσδεκτες.

«Ας αναπαυθεί σε αιώνια ειρήνη»

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family