We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Erene Pikis has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Erene Pikis

(from Kato Deftera)

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of our beloved and wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Erene Pikis,who passed away peacefully on Sunday 9 March 2025, at the age of 88.

She leaves behind two daughters, Androulla and Katina,six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two sons-in-law,one brother, and many relatives and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday 4 April 2025 at 1:30pm, at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, corner of Logan Road & Town Road, Edmonton, London N9 OLP, followed by the interment at Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Road, London, NW7 1NB, at 3:30pm.

Floral tributes are welcomed.

“Forever In Our Thoughts and Hearts”.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Ειρήνη Πίκης

(από την Κάτω Δευτερά)

Με βαθιά λύπη ανακοινώνουμε την απώλεια της αγαπημένης μας και υπέροχης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, Ειρήνης Πίκη,

που έφυγε ειρηνικά την Κυριακή 9 Μαρτίου 2025, σε ηλικία 88 ετών.

Καταλείπει τις δύο κόρες, την Ανδρούλλα και Κατίνα, έξι εγγόνια, τέσσερα δισέγγονα, δύο γαμπρούς, έναν αδερφό και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 4 Απριλίου 2025, η ώρα 1:30μμ,

από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Δημητρίου, γωνία Logan Road & Town Road, Edmonton, London N9 OLP, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Road, London, NW7 1NB, στις 3:30μμ.

Λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα.

«Για πάντα στις σκέψεις και τις καρδιές μας»

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

