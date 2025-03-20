We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Ellou Sotiriou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Ellou Sotiriou

(from Gypsou, Famagusta)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Ellou Sotiriou who passed away peacefully

on Thursday 6th March, at the age of 79.

She was a kind, loving and remarkable woman who will be deeply missed by her husband Sotiris, her children, Stavroulla and Vasos and her daughter-in-law

Marina, and her six cherished grandchildren: Eleni, Alex, Dimitri, Sophia,

Stevie and Steven.

The funeral will take place at 10.30am, on Thursday 27th March 2025 at

St Panteleimon Church, 660 Kenton Road, Harrow, HA3 9QN followed by

the burial at Pinner New Cemetery, 660 Pinner Road, Pinner, HA5 5RH.

The wake will be at the St Panteleimon Church Hall.

For those who wish to send flowers, floral tributes to be delivered by the

afternoon Wednesday 26th to T A Ellement & Son 21 Bridge Street Pinner HA5 3HR. Voluntary donations in place of flowers can be made to the charity:

Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Ελλού Σωτηρίου

(από την Γύψου, Αμμόχωστος)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Έλλου Σωτηρίου η οποία έφυγε ειρηνικά την

Πέμπτη 6 Μαρτίου, σε ηλικία 79 ετών.

Ήταν μια ευγενική, στοργική και αξιόλογη γυναίκα που θα λείψει πολύ στον

σύζυγό της Σωτήρη, στα παιδιά της, Σταυρούλλα και Βάσο και στη νύφη της

Μαρίνα και στα έξι αγαπημένα της εγγόνια: Ελένη, Άλεξ, Δημήτρη, Σοφία,

Stevie και Steven.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει στις 10.30πμ, την Πέμπτη 27 Μαρτίου 2025, από τον

Ιερό Ναό του Αγίου Παντελεήμονα., 660 Kenton Road, Harrow, HA3 9QN και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Pinner New Cemetery, 660 Pinner Road, Pinner, HA5 5RH. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στον Ιερό Ναό του Αγίου Παντελεήμονα.

Για όσους επιθυμούν να στείλουν λουλούδια, μπορούν να παραδοθούν μέχρι το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης 26 Μαρτίου στο T A Element & Son 21 Bridge Street Pinner HA5 3HR. Αντί λουλουδιών μπορούν να γίνουν εισφορές στο φιλανθρωπικό ίδρυμα: Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

