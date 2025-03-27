We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Demetris Ioannou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Demetris Ioannou

(from Liopetri)

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved Demetris Ioannou, who passed away surrounded by loved ones on 11th March 2025.

Demetris leaves behind his devoted wife Stavroulla, beloved sons Marios,Tony and Johnny, precious grandchildren Melanie, Nicholas and Demetrios, and his loving sister Georgina.

A good man, who was kind, caring and loving. He touched the lives of many

and we are truly devastated and heartbroken by his untimely passing.

He will never be forgotten and will always remain in our hearts. Rest in peace.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, 31st March, at 1.30pm,

at All Saints Church, Peterborough, PE1 2UL. The burial will follow at Eastfield

Cemetery, Peterborough, PE1 4RD. The family warmly invites all who wish

to celebrate Demetris life to join us for the wake at Parkway Sports & Social Club, Masked Avenue, Peterborough PE1 2AS.

Flowers are welcome but we would prefer a donation to Cancer Research UK (donation box will be available at the Church).

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Δημήτρης Ιωάννου

(από το Λιοπέτρι)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Δημήτρη Ιωάννου, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή περιτριγυρισμένος από αγαπημένα πρόσωπα στις 11 Μαρτίου 2025.

Ο Δημήτρης καταλείπει την αφοσιωμένη σύζυγό του Σταυρούλλα, τους αγαπημένους γιους του Μάριο, Τόνυ και Γιάννη, τα πολύτιμα εγγόνια του Μέλανη, Νικόλα και Δημήτρη και την αγαπημένη του αδερφή Τζωρτζίνα.

Ένας καλός άνθρωπος, που ήταν ευγενικός και στοργικός. Άγγιξε τις ζωές πολλών και είμαστε πραγματικά συντετριμμένοι από τον πρόωρο θάνατό του.

Δεν θα ξεχαστεί ποτέ, θα μείνει πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει τη Δευτέρα 31 Μαρτίου, στις 1.30μμ, από την εκκλησία των Αγίων Πάντων, Peterborough, PE1 2UL. Η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στο Eastfield Cemetery, Peterborough, PE1 4RD. Η οικογένεια προσκαλεί θερμά όλους όσους επιθυμούν να γιορτάσουν τη ζωή του Δημήτρη να ακολουθήσουν μαζί μας στο Parkway Sports & Social Club, Masked Avenue, Peterborough PE1 2AS.

Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα, αλλά θα προτιμούσαμε εισφορές στο Cancer Research UK (Το κουτί εισφορών θα είναι διαθέσιμο στην Εκκλησία).

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

