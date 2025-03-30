We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Costas Yiannakou has passed away

Costas Yiannakou

(from Philia, Morphou)

It is with great and deepest sadness that we announce the death of Costas Yiannakou, who passed away on Saturday 15 March 2025, aged 84.

He is survived by his wife Androulla, his children Miranda, Liza and John, 4 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 3 April 2025,at 10.30am, at the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, 21 Trinity Road, N22 8LP,

with burial to follow, at New Southgate

Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1NL.

In lieu of flowers, a donation box will be available for Asthma and Lung UK.

For further information, please call

Archangel Funerals, Tel: 020 8804 6000

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Κώστας Γιαννακού

(από Φιλιά, Μόρφου)

Με μεγάλη και βαθύτατη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Κώστα Γιαννακού, που απεβίωσε

το Σάββατο 15 Μαρτίου 2025, σε ηλικία 84 ετών.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγό του Αντρούλλα, τα παιδιά του Miranda, Liza and John, 4 εγγόνια και ένα δισέγγονο.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 3 Απριλίου 2025, στις 10.30πμ, από τον Καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου (Παναγία), 21 Trinity Road, N22 8LP, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή, στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1NL.

Αντί λουλουδιών θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί εισφορών για το Asthma and Lung UK.

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες, παρακαλούμε καλέστε το Archangel Funerals, Τηλ: 020 8804 6000

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

