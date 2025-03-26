We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Costas Georgiou Klatsa has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Costas Georgiou Klatsa

(From Ayios Amvrosios)

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of our loving husband, dad, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle,Costas Georgiou Klatsa (from Ayios Amvrosios) who passed away on Sunday 16th March 2025, age 95.

He leaves behind his loving wife Christina Klatsa (from Lefkoniko), his son George and daughter in-law Maggy, son in-law John, granddaughters Christine, Maria, Alex and Kristiana along with many other relatives and close friends.

He joins his daughter Effy in heaven, who he recently lost. His funeral will take place

on Wednesday 2nd April 2025, at 12pm,

at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, corner of Logan Road & Town Road, London N9 0LP.

This will be followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road,

London, N11 1JJ. The wake will take place at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road,

Arnos Grove, N11 1NL.

As Costas had a deep love for his garden, the family warmly welcomes any floral tributes.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Κώστας Γεωργίου Κλάτσα

(από τον Άγιο Αμβρόσιο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, μπαμπά,παππού, προπάππου και θείου μας Κώστα Γεωργίου Κλάτσα (από τον Άγιο Αμβρόσιο)

που έφυγε από τη ζωή την Κυριακή 16 Μαρτίου 2025, σε ηλικία 95 ετών.

Καταλείπει την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Χριστίνα Κλάτσα (από το Λευκόνικο), τον γιο του Γιώργο

και την νύφη του Μάγκυ, το γιό του Γιάννη, τις εγγονές του Κριστίν, Μαρία, Άλεξ και Κριστιάνα μαζί με πολλούς άλλους συγγενείς και στενούς φίλους.

Θα επανενωθεί την κόρη του Έφη στον παράδεισο,η οποία χάθηκε πρόσφατα. Η κηδεία του θα γίνει στις Τετάρτη 2 Απριλίου 2025, στις 12μμ,από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Δημητρίου, corner of Logan Road & Town Road, London N9 0LP.

Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road,London, N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road,Arnos Grove, N11 1NL.

Καθώς ο Κώστας είχε πολλή αγάπη για τον κήπο του,η οικογένεια καλωσορίζει θερμά κάθε αφιέρωμα λουλουδιών.

