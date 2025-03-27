We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Andreas Nicola Toumazos has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Nicola Toumazos

(from Lapithos- Morphou, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death

of our Andreas Toumazos, a beloved husband who died at his home

on Sunday 16 March 2025, at the age of 94.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Maroulla and many relatives and friends.

Andreas was born in Lapithos on the 17 August 1930 and he came to London 1950. He was an electrician in trade and worked his profession for few years before starting his own ventures

and became a successful business man.

He was a dynamic individual that he will be greatly missed to those that had the privilege of meeting him.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 1st April 2025, at 1pm,at St Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church,Friern Barnet Lane, London, N20 0NL, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ, at 2.30pm.

In lieu of flowers, there will be a donation box for St Katherine’s Church.

The wake will be held at the Cemetery.

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του

Ανδρέα Τουμάζου, ενός αγαπημένου συζύγου που πέθανε στο σπίτι του την

Κυριακή 16 Μαρτίου 2025, σε ηλικία 94 ετών.

Καταλείπει την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Μαρούλλα και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Ο Ανδρέας γεννήθηκε στη Λάπηθο στις 17 Αυγούστου 1930

και ήρθε στο Λονδίνο το 1950. Ήταν ηλεκτρολόγος στο εμπόριο και ασκούσε

το επάγγελμα του ως υπάλληλος για λίγα χρόνια πριν ξεκινήσει τη δική του

επιχείρηση και έγινε ένας επιτυχημένος επιχειρηματίας.

Ήταν ένα δυναμικό άτομο που θα λείψει πολύ

σε όσους είχαν το προνόμιο να τον γνωρίσουν.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τρίτη 1 Απριλίου 2025, στη 1μμ,

από τον ιερό ναό της Αγίας Αικατερίνης,

Friern Barnet Lane, London, N20 0NL, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή

στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd,

London, N11 1JJ, στις 2.30μμ.

Αντί για λουλούδια, θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών

για τον ιερό ναό της Αγίας Αικατερίνης.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Κοιμητήριο.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family



