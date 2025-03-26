We remain committed to our goals for shipping development, Hadjimanoli says

We remain fully committed to the strategic goals we have set for the strengthening of Cypriot shipping, Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanoli said in a press conference, on Monday, during which the work of the Deputy Ministry and its planned actions were presented.

The presentation took the form of a short video showcasing the increase of the Cypriot fleet’s capacity by 18%, from September 2023 to January 2025, and the registration of 198 vessels, with a total capacity of about 5 million tonnes.

It is also noted that the Cyprus Register of Ships has maintained its position in the White List of the Paris and Tokyo MoUs, confirming the high safety and quality standards of Cypriot ships.

It is also stated that the targeted and continuous promotion of the tax framework’s benefits has yielded significant results, leading to a 15% increase in the number of shipping companies joining the system in the last year, bringing the total number to 428 companies.

As part of the commitment to sustainable shipping and reducing environmental impact, it is added, the incentives for rewarding ships that effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions have been revised, resulting in 71 applications for the green incentives in 2024, compared to 19 in 2023.

In addition, during 2024, Advisory Committees for the Improving the Competitiveness and Quality of the Cyprus Flag and Enhancing the Competitiveness of the Cyprus Maritime Cluster were established, “which have already started to operate effectively towards achieving their objectives.”

Moreover, the strengthening of Cyprus’ presence in European and international maritime forums and in important maritime exhibitions abroad is also noted, while, as Hadjimanoli said, “in the coming months we will participate in promotional campaigns in important maritime centres such as Athens, London, New York, Singapore and Shanghai”.

In her welcome address following the presentation, the Deputy Minister recalled that the country is a globally recognised maritime center, which includes a wide range of shipping-related activities.

Alongside the aforementioned actions, she indicated, the Deputy Shipping Ministry is moving towards the completion of digital transformation and green transition, “with the aim of providing direct and efficient service to the maritime community and citizens.”

She also assured that the Deputy Ministry remains fully committed to the strategic objectives it has set and that ” efforts to strengthen Cypriot shipping, increase the competitiveness of the Cypriot register, promote sustainable shipping, safety in navigation and international cooperation, remain at the heart of our policy”.