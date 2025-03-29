Volunteers receive special awards in Enfield

The lifetime work and special achievements of 34 volunteers have been recognised by Enfield Council at a special awards ceremony.

The Enfield Lifetime Achievement and Special Recognition Volunteer Awards are given to volunteers who go above and beyond in their volunteering role, who may have taken on one or more special initiatives to help others, and to those who have shown exceptional long service in the borough.

The ceremony took place on Friday 21 March in the Council Chamber at Enfield Civic Centre where volunteers were presented with certificates and medals.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, recognises an individual’s long-term commitment to volunteering and the Special Recognition Award is for individuals who have given exceptional service to others, particularly over the past year.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Cohesion, Cllr Gina Needs, said: “The award winners this year have some wonderful stories to tell, about how they have made and continue to make a huge difference to people’s lives.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved who has been recognised for their dedication to helping others. I would encourage our residents to look into becoming a volunteer and to check out the current opportunities available in Enfield, so we can help to make the borough a better place to live.”

These awards were launched in December 2021 to recognise and to celebrate volunteering effort and commitment. The winners were chosen from nominations made by residents, voluntary organisations and community groups. (See the table below).

There are countless opportunities in the borough to get involved in volunteering. Enfield Voluntary Action works closely with Enfield Council to help people and community groups access the knowledge, skills and resources to make a real impact in the borough. For further information on becoming a volunteer in Enfield visit: https://enfieldva.org.uk/volunteering/

Picture: Cllr Rick Jewell, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Waste, congratulates the winners at The Enfield Lifetime Achievement and Special Recognition Volunteer Awards ceremony.

Picture: Bleranda Synaj, Special Recognition Volunteer Award winner, Doug Wilson, Director of Health and Adult Social Care at Enfield Council, Evis Suka, Lifetime Volunteer Award winner, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Waste, Cllr Rick Jewell and Besiana Hasa, Special Recognition Volunteer Award winner.

Full list of award recipients

Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award

Abdul Hamid Khatri

Muslim Community & Education Centre

Bernard Ecker

Age UK Enfield

Ditta Aydemir

Citizens Advice Enfield

Donna Halkyard

Middlesex Association for the Blind

Evis Suka

Shpresa Programme

George Gavas

Chickenshed Theatre

Gill Pointer

Lee Valley Regional Park Authority

Helen Bender

Chickenshed Theatre

Jacqueline Pearce

Enfield Borough Over 50s Forum

Jeffrey Hopwood

Citizens Advice Enfield

Jill Kidger

Lee Valley Regional Park Authority

John Johnson

Age UK Enfield

Korayshia Auladin

Palmers Green Library

Max Bender

Chickenshed Theatre

Michelle Graham

Citizens Advice Enfield

Mohammad Hatia

Muslim Community & Education Centre

Muayyad Othman Mohammad

Muslim Community & Education Centre

Patricia Talbot

Chickenshed Theatre

Richard Ellwood

Walker Cricket Ground Trust

Rudolph Joseph

Citizens Advice Enfield

Saqibah Sheikh

Muslim Community & Education Centre

Stacey Wood

Middlesex Association for the Blind

Suhas Khale

Enfield Racial Equality Council

Susan Turck

Citizens Advice Enfield

Symah Shaikh

Muslim Community & Education Centre

Valerie Golding

Chickenshed Theatre

Vicky Dungate

Enfield Racial Equality Council

Vivienne Legg

1st Enfield Boys’ Brigade Company + more

Special Recognition Volunteer Award

Andrew Lack

Bush Hill Park Residents Association / The Enfield Society

Besiana Hasa

Shpresa Programme

Bleranda Synaj

Shpresa Programme

Stephen Miller

Nightingale Cancer Support Centre

Steven Fairhead

Community Litter Picking

Yvonne Mulder

Enfield Borough Over 50s Forum

