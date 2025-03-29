Volunteers receive special awards in Enfield
The lifetime work and special achievements of 34 volunteers have been recognised by Enfield Council at a special awards ceremony.
The Enfield Lifetime Achievement and Special Recognition Volunteer Awards are given to volunteers who go above and beyond in their volunteering role, who may have taken on one or more special initiatives to help others, and to those who have shown exceptional long service in the borough.
The ceremony took place on Friday 21 March in the Council Chamber at Enfield Civic Centre where volunteers were presented with certificates and medals.
The Lifetime Achievement Award, recognises an individual’s long-term commitment to volunteering and the Special Recognition Award is for individuals who have given exceptional service to others, particularly over the past year.
Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Cohesion, Cllr Gina Needs, said: “The award winners this year have some wonderful stories to tell, about how they have made and continue to make a huge difference to people’s lives.
“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved who has been recognised for their dedication to helping others. I would encourage our residents to look into becoming a volunteer and to check out the current opportunities available in Enfield, so we can help to make the borough a better place to live.”
These awards were launched in December 2021 to recognise and to celebrate volunteering effort and commitment. The winners were chosen from nominations made by residents, voluntary organisations and community groups. (See the table below).
There are countless opportunities in the borough to get involved in volunteering. Enfield Voluntary Action works closely with Enfield Council to help people and community groups access the knowledge, skills and resources to make a real impact in the borough. For further information on becoming a volunteer in Enfield visit: https://enfieldva.org.uk/volunteering/
Picture: Cllr Rick Jewell, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Waste, congratulates the winners at The Enfield Lifetime Achievement and Special Recognition Volunteer Awards ceremony.
Picture: Bleranda Synaj, Special Recognition Volunteer Award winner, Doug Wilson, Director of Health and Adult Social Care at Enfield Council, Evis Suka, Lifetime Volunteer Award winner, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Waste, Cllr Rick Jewell and Besiana Hasa, Special Recognition Volunteer Award winner.
Full list of award recipients
Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award
Abdul Hamid Khatri
Muslim Community & Education Centre
Bernard Ecker
Age UK Enfield
Ditta Aydemir
Citizens Advice Enfield
Donna Halkyard
Middlesex Association for the Blind
Evis Suka
Shpresa Programme
George Gavas
Chickenshed Theatre
Gill Pointer
Lee Valley Regional Park Authority
Helen Bender
Chickenshed Theatre
Jacqueline Pearce
Enfield Borough Over 50s Forum
Jeffrey Hopwood
Citizens Advice Enfield
Jill Kidger
Lee Valley Regional Park Authority
John Johnson
Age UK Enfield
Korayshia Auladin
Palmers Green Library
Max Bender
Chickenshed Theatre
Michelle Graham
Citizens Advice Enfield
Mohammad Hatia
Muslim Community & Education Centre
Muayyad Othman Mohammad
Muslim Community & Education Centre
Patricia Talbot
Chickenshed Theatre
Richard Ellwood
Walker Cricket Ground Trust
Rudolph Joseph
Citizens Advice Enfield
Saqibah Sheikh
Muslim Community & Education Centre
Stacey Wood
Middlesex Association for the Blind
Suhas Khale
Enfield Racial Equality Council
Susan Turck
Citizens Advice Enfield
Symah Shaikh
Muslim Community & Education Centre
Valerie Golding
Chickenshed Theatre
Vicky Dungate
Enfield Racial Equality Council
Vivienne Legg
1st Enfield Boys’ Brigade Company + more
Special Recognition Volunteer Award
Andrew Lack
Bush Hill Park Residents Association / The Enfield Society
Besiana Hasa
Shpresa Programme
Bleranda Synaj
Shpresa Programme
Stephen Miller
Nightingale Cancer Support Centre
Steven Fairhead
Community Litter Picking
Yvonne Mulder
Enfield Borough Over 50s Forum
