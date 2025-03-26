UK Cypriot Father and Son Take on Rome Marathon for Charity

On Sunday, March 16, 2025, Costas Evangelou and his son, Andreas, took on the challenge of the Rome Marathon, completing the 26.2-mile course through one of the world’s most historic cities. This marked Costas’ sixth marathon—his last being Athens in 2019—and Andreas’ third.

The race route was nothing short of breathtaking, winding through the Eternal City’s most iconic landmarks, including the Colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica, Piazza Venezia, the Roman Forum, Piazza Navona, the Trevi Fountain, and the Spanish Steps. The atmosphere was electric, with thousands of runners pushing themselves through the cobbled streets, cheered on by enthusiastic supporters.

Beyond the personal challenge, the race held deep meaning for both runners. Costas took on the marathon to support Community Heart, a charity close to his heart, while Andreas ran in honor of his friend, Lee Hudson who is courageously battling cancer. Their efforts aimed to raise funds and awareness, with the hope of making a positive impact.

Adding to the experience, the father-son duo had the unexpected pleasure of meeting a fellow Cypriot runner Costas along the way, reinforcing the sense of unity that the marathon embodies.

Reflecting on the race, Costas shared, “It was a privilege to run through such an awe-inspiring city while supporting a great cause. Marathons are always humbling experiences, and this one, with its rich history and incredible scenery, was truly special.”

Despite the challenges of the course, both runners crossed the finish line with a sense of accomplishment, proving once again that endurance, determination, and the power of giving back can take you across any finish line.