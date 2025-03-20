UCL Cypriot and Hellenic Society event at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green, London

The event will start at 20:00 21st March 2025 and for the price noted a Cypriot buffet will be available from Stelios Cafe Restaurant, together with live Cypriot and Greek music.

Everybody is welcome, the bar will be serving Cypriot beers and spirits as usual. We would be really thankful to as many Cypriots and friends of the community as possible!

Cypriot Community Centre, Earlham Grove, Wood Green, London N22 5HJ

Tel 07774237290