Two arrests following fatal collision in Colindale

Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Colindale have made two arrests.

Two men – aged 18 and 19 – were arrested on Wednesday, 26 March on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. Both are currently in police custody.

This follows an incident in Grahame Park Way, NW9 on Tuesday, 25 March where a car was in collision with a female pedestrian.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the woman – aged in her 60s – died at the scene.

Her family are being kept updated with the progress of this investigation and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

The car involved did not stop but was later found abandoned in nearby Franco Avenue.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the collision and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or anyone leaving the car in Franco Avenue, including road users who have camera footage, to get in contact.

You can call detectives on 020 8246 9820 or dial 101 and quote CAD4453/25March. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.