Theo Evan unveils Cyprus’ enigmatic dance anthem for Eurovision 2025

Theo Evan, this year’s Eurovision representative for Cyprus, unveiled his entry Shh last week on CyBC, with the track released on digital platforms soon after.

The dance-driven song was produced by an impressive team, including Eurovision veteran Dimitris Kontopoulos, Lasse Nymann and Linda Dale (behind Switzerland’s 2024 winner “The Code”), and Norwegian songwriter Elsie Bay.

Directed by Sergio Jaen, with staging by Spanish choreographer Borja Rueda, Shh blends intrigue and rhythm.

Its music video, filmed in February, enhances the song’s secretive vibe. Theo describes it as an invitation to “quiet down and tune in.”

Following Cyprus’ 15th-place finish in 2024 with Silia Kapsis’ Liar (78 points), Theo will perform in the second half of the May 13 Eurovision semi-final in Basel, Switzerland, hoping to improve on that result. With its catchy beat and enigmatic tone, Shh has the potential to captivate audiences and secure a spot in the May 17 final if it delivers a strong live performance.