Theatre Reviews

A sabre for your thoughts…



Nestled underneath St Pancras Square – I remember it in my childhood as “The Arches of St Pancras”, where all sorts of colourful activities took place – is Lafayette, a new (to me) live music venue, club and events space. On Wednesday evening I was there to witness Sabrage, a cabaret, which was the ultimate in tease, titillation and amazing skills. The title refers to the ceremonial act of opening a champagne bottle with a sabre. Apparently, it happens, and no I’ve never tried.

The show is joyous and raucous hosted by irresistible MC’s Remi Martin and Spencer Novich, a couple of naughty flirts who as you would expect take camp to another level, and those poor sods in the front row…you can imagine. I can’t work out if that is tease or humiliation. Either way the Lafayette crowd lapped it up. There are a bunch of skilled and hilarious acts; some of the acrobatics are jaw dropping, although I did have a sense of Deja-vu with some of the erotic dancing and singing. Highlights include amazing juggling by Emma Phillips (is she a human octopus I asked myself) and an aerial routine by Kimberley Bargenquast and Flynn Miller that is pretty amazing, even more so in the confines of this bijou venue.

The interaction generally was good humoured and at times had a compelling childlike energy, and the pillow fight with the audience was a stroke of genius. Circus and burlesque, lip synching to Piaf and The Scissor Sisters, dazzling costumes that are pretty fetishistic, but the show is not sexy. It lacks direction (maybe that’s the point) and puts all its eggs into the ‘entertain entertain entertain’ basket, in which case I would definitely recommend it despite one or two misgivings.

Nowhere to hide…



Davit Brantiou has an experience that is both uplifting and horrifying…

It has been several years since I was at the Theatre Royal Stratford East and after my experience this week I’ll be back very soon. Azuka Oforka’s The Women of Llanrumney, deftly directed by Patricia Logue, is a play that is both entertaining and educational in equal measure. Set in 18th century colonial Jamaica it puts the experience of women during slavery in the spotlight and also highlights the role Wales played in this terrible episode of history, the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Wales, I hear you ask? Yes, another one of those hidden chapters of British history about which we learned nothing at school, deliberately hidden away like so much else.

Llanrumney plantation, St Mary Parish, Jamaica 1765. Annie (Suzanne Packer) and Cerys (Shvorne Marks) are enslaved by the Morgan family from Wales. They are the simple facts and Oforka uncovers the layers of conflict and emotional trauma of two women caught up in the complexities of survival. Their situation is made worse when plantation owner Elisabeth Morgan (Nia Robert’s) heads for the cliff edge and financial ruin, something that will also have a huge impact on those she has enslaved. She is willing to sell Annie and any other assets to ensure her own survival; anything else is, in modern parlance, collateral damage.

Watching plays about such emotive subjects it is important that the production takes the audience beyond the emotion and is a compelling theatrical watch in its own right. Oforka’s incisive, and at times, fearlessly provocative writing, coupled with excellent performances – the cast of four includes Matthew Gravelle who plays the three male characters – make this an uncomfortable and riveting watch. Marks makes Cerys a figure of fiery defiance, ready to join the slave rebellion railing against the profligate and greedy white folk while Packer’s Annie is outwardly subservient and loyal to her mistress, a difference that means the two women are often at loggerheads and begs the question what would you do in that situation. However, when Annie wakes from her obsequiousness the furnace burning inside her is unleashed.

The period is perfectly captured by designer Stella-Jane Odoemelam on a set that is a picture of colonial opulence, artworks adorning the walls, shutters that are forever associated with colonialism and doors leading onto the relaxing outdoor space that is also the tortuous workplace of the enslaved. The play ends on a high and we all stood to give it the rousing ovation it deserves. See you soon Stratford.

The Women of Llanrumney.