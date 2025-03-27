Theatre Review

From war into wonder

A little over three weeks ago it was World Book Day with the emphasis on reading for pleasure and encouraging children to come to school as a character/person from a book they enjoy reading. This year is also the 75th anniversary of C S Lewis’s portal fantasy novel The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (New Victoria Theatre, Woking), the book which had the greatest impression on me during childhood. I was drawn in by the story of the four evacuee children – Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy Pevensie escaping the Blitz of World War II being given sanctuary in the home of a nutty professor and then bewitched when the plot moved into the magical kingdom of Narnia. And that wardrobe has a lot to answer for because once I became aware that was their way into Narnia I tried every wardrobe I came across. No doubt a therapist would have a field day unlocking that closet conundrum.

The question uppermost in my mind last night was – I was there with newbie Kyri Cromeriou – could a stage version (there was a very enjoyable 2005 film) come close to recreating what had fired my childhood imagination. Mike Fentiman’s production (originally created by Sally Cookson) is very much about atmosphere and spectacle setting the scene with music of the era giving a sense of nostalgia tempered with the reality of war, and the battle between good and evil in Narnia. Lewis was a religious man but denied any deliberate connections to the Christian faith. Though when you delve into the story of a sacrificial Lion – Aslan (who reincarnates) and the wicked White Witch it is difficult not to draw comparisons.

This show certainly evoked those childhood memories with lovely puppetry, gorgeous costumes and set by Tom Paris, illusional effects and magical elements designed by Chris Fisher, which combined with Chris Knowles imaginative lighting take you on a journey from a war battered country into the mysterious and magical surroundings of icy Narnia, inhabited by weird and wonderful creatures. Mr and Mrs Beaver are so cute but I’ve always had a soft spot for the delightful faun Mr Tumnus, cute in look and deed. The whole company, many of whom play several roles, deserve credit for bringing a story to life in a way that feels fresh and vibrant and will undoubtedly delight audiences, young and old, as it continues to tour.

Back to World Book Day I would have gone to school as Aslan of course, a reincarnating lion – the cat’s whiskers indeed.

