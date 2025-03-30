Significant increase of 51.5% for poultry eggs for hatching in February, Cyprus Statistical Service says

A significant increase of 51.5% was recorded in February 2025 for poultry eggs for hatching placed in incubation for egg production, compared to February 2024, reaching 90,360, according to data released by the Statistical Service on Friday.

Additionally, hatching eggs of poultry hens placed in incubation for meat production amounted to 1,351,500 in February 2025, marking a 13% decrease compared to February of last year.

Furthermore, according to the data, the use of female poultry chicks for laying eggs in February 2025 reached 44,750, showing a 19.4% increase compared to February 2024.

Moreover, the number of male and female chicks for fattening amounted to 1,196,860, reflecting a 14% increase compared to February 2024.

It is noted that the significant 51.5% increase in hatching eggs for egg production may be attributed to the outbreak of avian influenza, which led to a surge in egg prices in the U.S. due to the culling of large numbers of poultry, causing social unrest. Egg shortages, although to a lesser extent, are also observed in Europe.

Estimates suggest that replacing the culled poultry will take several months, thus maintaining high price levels.