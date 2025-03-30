Reward offered to locate missing man Alexander Sloley missing from Islington since 2008

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Alexander Sloley, reported missing from his home in Islington in 2008, are offering a reward for information that leads to him being found.

Alex was 16 at the time of his disappearance and described then as a light skinned Black male, 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build with striking blue eyes. His family and friends have not heard from him since August 2008 and despite repeated appeals and enquiries, police have not been able to locate him.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarb Kaur, who leads the investigation, said: “Alex was reported missing to police on 8 August 2008. Since then there have been extensive enquiries made by police but sadly Alex has not yet been found.

“We are now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for anyone who has information relating to Alex’s whereabouts.

“This remains an active missing person investigation, subject to regular review by senior officers, with the aim of locating Alex and bringing some comfort to his family. We have recently met with Alex’s mother to outline how we intend to progress our investigation to find him.

“I would ask anyone with information who could help to please get in contact immediately, no matter how insignificant you think this could be.

“You can contact us by calling or texting on 07860 369603. A dedicated incident room is staffed by experienced detectives who will handle all calls with the utmost confidentiality. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can also share information through Crimestoppers.”

The Met is committed to continuously enhancing our strategy for investigating missing person cases. Since a inspection by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, we have significantly improved our response to child exploitation and missing children investigations. We also continue to strengthen our collaboration with partners, charities and support networks across London, to improve our work in this area.