Rescue works at 16th century church in Turkish occupied Cyprus completed

Rescue works at the church of Panagia Potamitissa in the Turkish occupied village of Kazafani, in the Keryneia district, was completed, Sotos Ktoris, co-chair of the bicommunal committee for cultural heritage announced in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the work also included the conservation of the wooden iconostasis and the surviving frescoes.

The church dates back to the 16th century and the works were carried out by a team of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot conservators/engineers and architects.

The project was co-financed by EU funds and implemented under the supervision of the UNDP.