President Christodoulides announces projects of over €180 mn for Larnaca

President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, announced on Saturday more than 60 projects totaling over 180 million euros for Larnaca district, during an extensive meeting with stakeholders from the coastal town in Voroklini.

The President is on a tour of municipalities and communities in Cyprus.

Accompanied by several Ministers, Deputy Ministers, the Government Spokesperson, and technocrats, he said he is aiming for an open and honest dialogue with the people of Larnaca, ensuring that “our political priorities and decisions reflect the real needs of the local community and address citizens’ daily lives”.

In his speech, the President referred to infrastructure improvements, such as the final resolution of issues at the Larnaca Port, with the signing of the relevant agreement with The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund S.A. (HRADF) scheduled for April, as well as maintenance work at the marina. Additionally, a new agreement has been secured with improved terms for Larnaca Airport.

He also announced a series of projects to enhance the district’s tourism product and cultural heritage, highlighting historical monuments and infrastructure.

Regarding education, President Christodoulides acknowledged the municipality’s strong and justified request for housing a new School of Marine Sciences, Technology, and Sustainable Development under the Cyprus University of Technology. Undoubtedly, he added, “the operation of this school will expand the educational options for young people in Larnaca, attract students from other regions, and fill an existing gap”. According to the President, the school will operate as an educational and research unit, and its construction will be carried out in collaboration with the Municipality of Larnaca, which will undertake the construction of the premises.”The total cost of the project is estimated at 16.4 million euros, and it is expected to welcome its first students in September 2027″, he said.

In the same context, the President conveyed the Government’s support for Larnaca’s effort to host branches of foreign university departments or schools, a prospect made feasible by the implementation of the new Unified Strategy for Higher Education and the relevant legislation.

President Christodoulides also discussed the promotion of the Entrepreneurship and Research Innovation Center for young entrepreneurs in Aradippou, which will provide, among other things, affordable workspace for young professionals.

He also announced new funding allocations for the primary sector, focusing on strengthening livestock farming and fisheries and the investments to aim for reduced energy and irrigation costs, and providing tangible support for young farmers and breeders. Additionally, a new Investment Programme worth 60 million euros will be launched under the Strategic Plan for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027.

Large-scale projects in the energy and environmental protection sectors were also announced, emphasising sustainable development, the gradual upgrading of the Koshi Integrated Waste Management Facility, and the restoration of the former Larnaca refinery site.

According to the President, “our continuous objective remains mitigating the water supply issue resulting from drought and climate change.”

He also made significant announcements in the health sector, including infrastructure upgrades at the New General Hospital of Larnaca, with a budget of 16.4 million euros, and additional improvements in the First Aid Departments, particularly the establishment of a Rapid Response Clinic for Emergency Departments.

The improvement of public transportation and the construction of new road connections are vital for residents’ quality of life. In this context, significant infrastructure upgrade projects were announced.

President Christodoulides also referred to the agreement with HRADF for a study on the optimal utilisation of Larnaca Port, which will be signed in April to select the best solution for the benefit of the local community and Cyprus as a whole.

Regarding the Larnaca Marina, he noted that dredging and maintenance work had already been approved, a related study had been conducted, and the tender was just published.

For Larnaca International Airport, he said that the state, negotiated and signed an agreement which has substantial benefits compared to the previous one, amounting to approximately 300 million euros. “Expansion and improvement works have begun, and once completed, all citizens and visitors will enjoy a renovated airport with all the associated benefits for our country”, he noted.

Referring to efforts to showcase Larnaca’s cultural wealth, the President highlighted, among other projects, the maintenance and upgrading of the Larnaca Castle infrastructure, the archaeological site in Choirokoitia, and the Medieval Chapel in Pyrga, with a total cost of 600,000 euros.

Additionally, in the context of Cyprus’ Presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2026, the museum space within Larnaca’s Medieval Castle will be upgraded and maintained to serve as a venue for conferences, meetings, and events.

President Christodoulides also announced the construction of new school units and extensive improvements to existing schools (such as Drosia Gymnasium and Evriviadio Gymnasium), with a total budget of 40 million euros for School Boards.

Additionally, he said the Government will proceed with the construction of a new Technical and Vocational School for Green Professions to replace the existing St. Lazarus Technical School. This project, he added, has a budget of over 30 million euros, with implementation starting this year and expected completion by 2028. The school will either be located in Alambra or Kornos, but a final decision will be made by the Cabinet in the next few days and the decision will be justified, he said.

“Regarding the request of the Union of Cyprus Municipalities for necessary resources to smoothly assume responsibility for the maintenance of primary roads, which was previously handled by the Public Works Department, I am pleased to announce that the allocated 3 million euros will be significantly increased and granted as an additional subsidy to the Union of Municipalities”, he said.

“Larnaca continues to be a city and district full of potential and opportunities. We support its development with strategic projects that provide the foundation for improving the residents’ quality of life, strengthening the economy, and creating a more sustainable and modern city and district,” Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras said.